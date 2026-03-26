Shipley Donuts Orlando shop reopens with new owners, giveaways, and live music

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shipley Donuts will celebrate the grand reopening of its Orlando shop under new ownership with a two-day event starting Friday, March 27. The festivities at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd. will include giveaways, live music, and a charitable donation to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

The location is now owned and operated by Virentes Hospitality. The reopening events on Friday and Saturday are designed to introduce the new management to the community while highlighting the shop’s updated features, including a drive-thru and indoor seating near the Orlando Executive Airport.

The grand reopening begins Friday at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in partnership with the Orlando Chamber of Commerce.

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The morning will also feature a ceremonial donut pyramid-cutting and music from a steel drum band. During the Friday event, guests will receive one free donut and one coffee while supplies last.

The first 25 guests in line on Friday will win free donuts for one year. Additionally, 15% of all proceeds from the grand opening day will be donated to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to support local pets and families.

On Saturday, March 28, the shop will host a Community Appreciation Day. Teachers, first responders, nurses, local government employees, and active-duty or veteran military members can receive a free donut. Saturday’s activities will include a face painter and an exclusive Shipley tote bag giveaway. The first 100 guests in line on Saturday will also receive free donuts for a year.

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