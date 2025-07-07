Local

Sheriff Chitwood to give update on deadly deputy-involved shooting

By Sam Martello, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will give an update Monday after a deadly deputy-involved shooting over the holiday weekend.

Deputies said the shooting happened Saturday night in Daytona Beach following a violent stabbing attack.

The incident happened at a home on Derbyshire Road, where deputies responded to a report of a stabbing.

Deputies said they found two people who had been stabbed and they were taken to a hospital.

Officials said the suspect charged at deputies with a knife, prompting them to shoot the man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The Volusia County Sheriff is expected to provide more details at a press conference at 11 a.m.

