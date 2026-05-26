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Seven Orange County schools to shut down as state funding cuts hit

Funding cuts have forced the closure of seven Orange County schools this week.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Seven Orange County schools to shut down as state funding cuts hit Seven Orange County schools will close their doors permanently this week as the 2026 school year concludes. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven Orange County schools will close their doors permanently this week as the 2026 school year concludes.

These closures follow Orange County Public Schools losing 3,100 students, resulting in a $30 million reduction in state funding.

State lawmakers also agreed to a budget deal Sunday night that includes some protections for public schools facing declining money.

The decision to close these schools was made following a vote, which was preceded by various discussions on the matter.

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