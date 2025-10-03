Local

Serial police impersonator sentenced for insurance fraud

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Jeremy DeWitte Jeremy DeWitte (wftv.com)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — A noted serial police impersonator will spend more years behind bars.

State prosecutors confirmed Jeremy Dewitte took a plea deal on insurance fraud charges. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison, followed by probation.

Dewitte gained notoriety for his YouTube channel where he would sometimes pull drivers over while leading funeral processions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!