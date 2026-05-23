Seminole student receives national award for kindness amid cancer battle

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Jackson Backo, a student at Seminole Science Charter School, received national recognition with The Lovis Foundation’s 2026 Extraordinary Student Award.

He was honored for his kindness and empathy, demonstrated by organizing a toy drive for pediatric oncology patients amid his own cancer battle.

Backo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma at age 12. While undergoing his own treatment, he focused on providing comfort to other children fighting serious illnesses around him in the hospital.

After entering remission, Backo decided to celebrate by giving back to these children.

Backo organized a toy drive specifically for pediatric oncology patients at his local hospital.

This initiative aimed to bring comfort to children undergoing treatment. His first toy drive successfully collected more than 100 gifts for these patients. Seminole Science Charter School presented Backo with the award today.

Backo is currently planning his next toy drive.

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