Rabies advisory issued in Seminole County after confirmed bat case

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County has issued a rabies advisory following the confirmation of a rabies case in a bat near 4200 Dike Road, Winter Park, on October 23.

Residents and visitors in Seminole County should avoid wild animals after a bat tested positive for rabies, to prevent exposure. The advisory highlights the need for precautions due to local rabies in wildlife.

The Department of Health advises avoiding contact with wild animals like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes, which pose a higher rabies risk. Prompt treatment after exposure is essential to prevent rabies.

Residents should immunize pets and livestock as per veterinarian advice to prevent rabies. Pets need supervision and leashing, while livestock should be kept secured at home.

Residents should avoid handling, feeding, or attracting wild or stray animals with outdoor pet food or open garbage cans. If bitten or scratched, seek medical attention and report to the Department of Health. They also recommend against adopting wild animals; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

For stray animal removal, residents should contact Seminole County Animal Services. Additionally, steps should be taken to prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering homes and other structures.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group