Seminole County Schools asking for school supply donations

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Schools is asking for school supply donations to help out underserved students and kids from low-income households.

Donations can be made at one of the five Seminole County Library branches until Aug. 23.

The county is asking for new and unused items only. Wishlist items include number 2 pencils, 24 packs of crayons, student scissors, ink pens pocket folders, wide-ruled notebooks and notebook paper.

Donated supplies will go to Tools 4 Seminole Schools, where teachers can get essential supplies for free.

As far as monetary donations, for every $1 donated, Tools 4 Seminole Schools can provide $10 worth of school supplies through its bulk-buying capabilities.

