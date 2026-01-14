Seminole County Public Schools Sees a Rise in Class Graduation Rates

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County Public Schools saw a 2.6 percent increase from last year’s graduation rates, sitting at 94.4 percent.

According to the Florida Department of Education, the state average graduation rate is 92.2 percent.

Across Florida, the graduation rate has jumped by 4.9 percent from the 2021 to 2022 school year.

“Our graduation rate demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring that each student earns a diploma that holds real value and supports their individual aspirations,” said Seminole County Superintendent Serita D. Beamon.

All public high schools saw an increase in number, with the exception of Hagerty High maintaining the same graduation rate as 2024 and Lake Brantley High with a 0.3 percent drop.

The state average for Hispanic student graduation rate increased by 2.6 percent. Hispanic students make up the second majority of pupils in the school district enrollment, at 32 percent.

The district faced some challenges in the past year, but teacher seemed to stayed, reporting less than 30 teacher vacancies.

Last year, school districts across Central Florida experienced a drop in enrollment rates, with many claiming that the voucher system was taking way funds and heads in the classroom.

A count back in late August/early September shows SCPS lost roughly 1600 students in the process.

