Orange, Osceola, and Seminole County school performance for 2024-2025

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
The Florida Department of Education released its 2024-2025 school grades and improvement ratings. Here is where our local school lies:

Orange County

This year mark’s Orange County second year earning an “A” grade.

Orange County School grades:

  • A- 112 schools, 48 percent
  • B- 64 schools, 27 percent
  • C- 55 schools, 24 percent
  • D- O schools, zero percent
  • F- 3 schools, 1 percent

The county saw growth in numbers in each category, except D schools, which dropped from 5 schools last year.

According to social media post from Orange County Public Schools, 96 traditional schools made up the A grade qualification.

Seminole County

Overall Seminole County is a “A” school district.

Seminole County school grades:

  • A- 40 schools, 63 percent
  • B- 15 schools, 24 percent
  • C- 8 schools, 13 percent
  • D and F- zero schools

The county has made another consecutive year of having zero D and F schools. The district has also made small jumps in A, B, and C schools from the previous year.

Osceola County

Osceola’s overall district grade remains at a B.

Osceola School Grades:

  • A- 23 schools, 30 percent
  • B- 20 schools, 26 percent
  • C -30 schools, 39 percent
  • D- 2 schools, three percent
  • F- 1 school, 1 percent

In comparison to last year’s scores, the county saw an increase in “A” schools from 12 to 23 school. The number of B schools remain unchanged.

The district sits at 30 “C” schools, a drop from its number of 40 last year.

D and F school numbers both increased by one.

