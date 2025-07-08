Orange, Osceola, and Seminole County school performance for 2024-2025

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO
The Florida Department of Education released its 2024-2025 school grades and improvement ratings. Here is where our local school lies:
Orange County
This year mark’s Orange County second year earning an “A” grade.
Orange County School grades:
- A- 112 schools, 48 percent
- B- 64 schools, 27 percent
- C- 55 schools, 24 percent
- D- O schools, zero percent
- F- 3 schools, 1 percent
The county saw growth in numbers in each category, except D schools, which dropped from 5 schools last year.
According to social media post from Orange County Public Schools, 96 traditional schools made up the A grade qualification.
Seminole County
Overall Seminole County is a “A” school district.
Seminole County school grades:
- A- 40 schools, 63 percent
- B- 15 schools, 24 percent
- C- 8 schools, 13 percent
- D and F- zero schools
The county has made another consecutive year of having zero D and F schools. The district has also made small jumps in A, B, and C schools from the previous year.
Osceola County
Osceola’s overall district grade remains at a B.
Osceola School Grades:
- A- 23 schools, 30 percent
- B- 20 schools, 26 percent
- C -30 schools, 39 percent
- D- 2 schools, three percent
- F- 1 school, 1 percent
In comparison to last year’s scores, the county saw an increase in “A” schools from 12 to 23 school. The number of B schools remain unchanged.
The district sits at 30 “C” schools, a drop from its number of 40 last year.
D and F school numbers both increased by one.
