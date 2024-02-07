Local

Seminole County participates in Statewide Tornado Drill for Florida’s Weather Awareness Week

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Courtesy: City of Oviedo Courtesy: City of Oviedo (Courtesy: City of Oviedo)

Seminole County, FL — As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Seminole County is allowing residents to sign up for emergency alerts in the event of severe weather or a tornado.

You can register by texting “SC Tornado” to 888-777.

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, residents who register will get a test emergency alert on their phone, allowing them to participate in preparing for severe weather or a potential tornado.

As part of the drill, also at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the City of Oviedo’s Tornado Siren System will activate.

The county wants residents to know what to do and where to seek shelter during the event of an emergency activation.

For more details, see image below:

Image Courtesy: Seminole County Image Courtesy: Seminole County (Image Courtesy: Seminole County)

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

