Seminole County disputes state CFO’s accusations of overspending

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is responding to accusations that it is misspending taxpayer money.

Earlier this month, Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said an audit showed the county overspent by $48 million.

Ingoglia’s office recently accused the county of ballooning costs in areas like the sheriff’s office and court operations. They also said the county spent beyond the inflation rate.

Seminole County leaders say the CFO’s model did not consider unfunded state mandates, so they broke down how much went into the county.

A letter from the county was sent to Ingoglia with a breakdown of the numbers. It’s the first time the county is officially responding to claims that it overspent.

The county says in part “However, the CFO’s model ignores more than $120 million of state-imposed mandates and essential services that Seminole County is legally required to fund.”

The state requires the county to pay for certain programs, and people expect essential services, so expenses rise for reasons beyond just inflation or growth.

Seminole County leaders say they are confident the county’s books are balanced and its finances are transparent.

The county provided this breakdown of the numbers to detail where the money went.

The county listed these as state mandate inclusions totaling more than $122 million in the county’s general fund:

$73 million jail operations

$19.3 million court support

$10.8 million including Medicaid, medical examiner, health department and veterans services

$7.8 million SunRail contributions about the original Florida Department of Transportation agreement

$6.7 million state retirement contributions

$3.9 million other mandated services

The county says these state-mandated expenses have increase by 74%, totaling $52 million, since fiscal year 2019-20.

The county also listed these expenses it says are state-mandated:

$152 million for constitutional officers - a 50% increase since 2020. This is primarily the she4rriff’s office, excluding the jail, which is state-mandated.

$15 million for transportation and road maintenance - a 108% increase since 2020

$4.3 million for citizen-requested Seminole Forever natural lands program, established in fiscal year 2024

The county also says the sheriff’s office deputy pay has increased 60% since 2020 and police cruisers now cost 56% more than five years ago.

Below is the note from the county verbatim:

<b>The Facts the State CFO Failed to Include</b> <b>1. State-Mandated Expenses Have Driven the Majority of Budget Growth</b> Between FY 2020 and FY 2026, state mandates increased 74%, rising from $69.9 million to $122 million, including: · $25.5 million increase in County Jail costs (53% increase) · $10.6 million increase for court and justice system funding (122% increase) · $4.0 million increase for state retirement contributions (151% increase) · $7.8 million in SunRail obligations imposed by the State ‘These are not discretionary expenses; they are statutory obligations,’ said Chairman Zembower. ‘The CFO is criticizing counties for rising costs that the State itself has ordered us to pay.’ <b>2. Constitutional Officers Protecting Public Safety Drive Critical Investment</b> Spending on the Sheriff’s Office increased 51% to maintain staffing, emergency response, and jail operations during a period of national law enforcement shortages. <b>3. Essential Infrastructure and Public Transit</b> Mass transit and transportation costs rose due to state agreements, growth in SunRail obligations, and the need to maintain roadways and stormwater systems. <b>4. Community-Supported Programs Cannot Be Ignored</b> The CFO’s model dismisses community-supported initiatives such as Seminole Forever, which was approved by Commissioners to preserve land, protect water, and strengthen resilience. — Seminole County Commission Chairman Jay Zembower

WFTV has reached out to Ingoglia’s office for comment. We will let you know when we hear back.

