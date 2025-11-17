Seminole community spirit makes FSU freshman and his family’s homecoming memorable

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Cheers, signs, and smiling faces greeted Florida State University freshman football player Ethan Pritchard when he returned home to Seminole County Sunday afternoon.

“It was truly a blessing,” Kecia Croom said. “It was truly a blessing to see him.”

Croom is the mother of one of Pritchard’s friends, and one of many who prayed for him. Pritchard was shot in the back of the head while visiting family on August 31st. Investigators said it was a case of mistaken identity.

His former high school counselor, Stephanie Gabriel, said she knew he wouldn’t let that shooting stop him.

“He’s such an amazing young man,” she said. “He’s always been determined with his grades and his athletic ability. He’s a respectful young man.”

The community says his determination is what got him this far since the August shooting.

Pritchard posted a video on Facebook earlier this week showing him exercising and lifting weights in the hospital. We made it back to Tallahassee to see the team practice on Friday. He then went to the game on Saturday against Virginia Tech. He even got a standing ovation during the legacy walk before the game.

His father, Earle Pritchard, said Eathen couldn’t believe all the pomp and circumstance was for him.

“That’s my baby,” Earle said. “Sanford Pd, the city of Sanford, the county, Coach Calhoun, all of them amazing people showed up for my baby.”

“His only question was ‘all this for me?’’ he said. “Yes all this is for you.”

Ethan thanks God for how far he’s come and he calls it “a miracle.”

His goal is to return to campus by January and to be back in his FSU uniform, playing the sport he loves with his team, by next fall.

“Ain’t no doubt in my mind,” Ethan said. “It’s gonna happen.”

His dad agrees, “If football was starting sooner than he’d be out there before that.”

