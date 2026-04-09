Scattered storms stick around Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The lingering rain and storm activity will stick around on Thursday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 60% chance of widely scattered showers on Thursday.

Heaviest rain will likely fall in Osceola and Brevard counties, with 1 to 3 inches possible.

In addition, it’s going to be another rough day for our local beaches.

Not only will it be wet, but it will be windy with high surf.

Wind advisories are in place for communities east of I-95 through 8 p.m., with wind gusts aof 30 to 35 mph.

Our forecast is set to change starting Friday.

Our area will be partly cloudy, drier and warmer on Friday and through the weekend.

Highs are back into the low 80s Friday through the weekend.

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