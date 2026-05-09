Rockville Music Festival resumes after brief rain delay

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A brief, but powerful, downpour swept through Volusia County Friday night, disrupting the Rockville Music Festival.

Concertgoers ran for the exits as the sky opened up around 6:00 p.m. Video uploaded to social media showed the crowd screaming as rain fell while the singer Poppy performed.

“I’m really disappointed because I really wanted to see Lorna Shore and Pale Face Swiss,” said Domenica Gladwell, who traveled from Maryland for the four-day rock music festival.

The skies cleared up about an hour later. Rockville organizers announced on X “Gates are now re-opened and Welcome To Rockville is back on.”

Most of the artists slated to perform returned to the stage.

The festival ends on Sunday.,

A brief, but powerful, downpour swept through Volusia County Friday night disrupting the Rockville Music Festival. Concertgoers ran for the exits as the sky opened up around 6:00 p.m. Video uploaded to social media showed the crowd screaming as rain fell while the singer Poppy performed. "I'm really disappointed because I really wanted to see Lorna Shore and Pale Face Swiss," said Domenica Gladwell, who traveled from Maryland for the four-day rock music festival. The skies cleared up about an hour later. Rockville organizers announced on X "Gates are now re-opened and Welcome To Rockville is back on. 🔥" Most of the artists slated to perform returned to the stage. The festival ends on Sunday.

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