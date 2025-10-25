Robin Severance-Lopez expected to face Judge following new arrest tied to bond proceedings

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The estranged wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is once again behind bars — this time at the Lake County Jail.

Robin Severance-Lopez was arrested again this week, accused of providing false or misleading information during her bond proceedings back in July. She was transferred to Lake County on Friday and is expected to appear before a judge Saturday morning.

Sources tell Channel 9 the new charge stems from testimony she gave during her previous bond hearing about whether she could afford to keep her GPS ankle monitor. That hearing came after she was first arrested in June, just days after Lopez himself was taken into custody. At the time, Severance-Lopez was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering and released on a $400,000 bond.

“This could be a serious problem for her,” said WFTV Legal Analyst Bill Sheaffer. “By way of either evidence or affidavit, what the underlying charges that led to this arrest and revocation of bond will reveal is whether she was truthful or not.”

Both Severance-Lopez and her estranged husband are accused of being part of an alleged illegal gambling ring that led to at least five arrests across Central Florida.

Sheaffer told Channel 9 it’s unlikely Severance-Lopez will be released again. “It is more probable than not that she’s going to remain in jail and the judge is going to revoke the bond,” he said.

Severance-Lopez is set to appear in court Saturday at 8 a.m., where the judge will decide whether she’ll be granted bond. Prosecutors have already filed a motion to revoke it if the judge decides to release her.

