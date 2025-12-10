Local

RESULTS: District 3 runoff election in City of Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
City of Orlando District 3 Runoff Election On Dec. 9, voters will choose either Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna for District 3 City Commissioner.
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Roger Chapin has won the City of Orlando District 3 runoff election, according to unofficial results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

ROGER CHAPIN (DEM) - 51.32%

MIRA TANNA (DEM) - 48.68%

ORIGINAL STORY

District 3 voters in Orlando will finally find out who will serve as their next representative.

Tuesday’s runoff election is between Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna.

Only 14 votes separated them in last month’s election.

District 3 spans from Rosemont to College Park and into Baldwin Park.

Prior to Dec. 9, residents cast more than 3,700 hundred votes by mail and at early voting sites.

If you’re a District 3 resident and haven’t voted yet, polls will be on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about City of Orlando District 3 runoff election, including how to find your election day polling place, click HERE.

And stay with WFTV.com and Ch. 9 for updates on this race.

City of Orlando District 3 Runoff Election On Dec. 9, voters will choose either Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna for District 3 City Commissioner.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!