RESULTS: 2026 Apopka General Election

By WFTV.com News Staff
APOPKA, Fla. — Voters in Apopka have chosen the city’s next mayor and city council members.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Apopka election results

Winners will be in bold

Mayor:

  • Christine Moore
  • Nicholas L. Nesta III
  • Bryan Nelson

Because no candidate achieved 50% of the vote, there will be a special runoff election on April 14th to select the new mayor.

Apopka City Council Seat 1

  • Sam Ruth
  • Alexander Smith

Apopka City Council Seat 2

  • George Smitty Smith
  • Angela D. Turner
  • Diane Valezquez

Apopka City Council Seat 4

  • Yesenia Jesi Baron
  • Malika Harrison

