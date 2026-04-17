Rep. Kat Cammack helps launch inaugural USDA Office of Seafood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) has announced the creation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s first ever Office of Seafood.

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The newly developed division of the USDA looks to “strengthen the domestic seafood industry, support American fishermen and aquaculture producers, and expand access to markets, ensuring American seafood remains competitive at home and abroad.”

“[I am] proud to be part of the launch of the inaugural, first-ever USDA Office of Seafood!” said Rep. Cammack, a longstanding advocate for domestic aquaculture. “Food security is national security, which means prioritizing domestic production and strengthening our food supply here at home.”

Aquaculture is deeply ingrained in Florida’s economy. Ever since being recognized as agriculture by the Florida Legislature in 1993, aquaculture has supported thousands of local jobs and “playing a vital role in rural and coastal economies, particularly in North Central Florida.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports that, in 2024, Florida ranked fifth in 2024 dockside value with Florida fishermen landing 96.5 million pounds of fish worth $240.5 million. Alaska ranked first with $1.37 billion.

That $240.5 million in Florida dockside value supported 2,981 local jobs and generated more than $8.87 million in business tax revenues and more than $365.2 million in total economic impact.

“From our Florida coasts to communities across the country, we’re cutting red tape, backing our fishermen, and ensuring American seafood competes—and wins—on the world stage," said Rep. Cammack.

Cammack was joined in her announcement by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, and White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

“This office will not only elevate and support commercial production but also advance commonsense conservation so future generations can thrive in this industry,” Cammack said. “I’m grateful for the tenacious leadership driving this effort forward—Secretary Rollins, Secretary Lutnick, Secretary Hassett, Secretary Burgum—and President Trump.”

The Office of Seafood’s website states it will be playing an “important role” in the USDA’s implementation of the President’s Executive Order 14276, Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness which, through a series of new policies, looks to end “the erosion of American seafood competitiveness at the hands of unfair foreign trade practices.”

This “new era of seafood policies” includes actions such as considering “suspending, revising, or rescinding regulations that overly burden American commercial fishing, aquaculture, and fish processing industries at the fishery-specific level.”

The Office of Seafood encourages any fishermen or seafood industry personnel “looking to utilize USDA programs” including grants, loans, workforce development assistance, et cetera to contact the Office directly.

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