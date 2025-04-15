‘Removal from office’ possible, state tells Mayor Buddy Dyer in letter regarding immigration policy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general is warning Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer not to enforce an immigration policy his city adopted several years ago.

The City of Orlando approved the “Trust Act” in 2018.

It prevented government employees from inquiring about the immigration status of law-abiding citizens.

On Monday, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on social media that he sent a letter to Dyer reminding him that the policy was “void” because of a law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2019.

The letter read, in part, “Sanctuary policies are not tolerated or lawful in Florida. Failure to abide by state law may result in the enforcement of applicable penalties, including but not limited to being held in contempt, declaratory or injunctive relief, and removal from office by the Governor...”.

Channel 9 reached out to Dyer’s office for comment on Uthmeier’s letter. A spokesperson for the mayor said Tuesday morning that the city has received the letter and that it is being reviewed.

