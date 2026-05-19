Red Lobster’s oldest location to close in Florida

The oldest continuously operating Red Lobster seafood restaurant in Tallahassee, Florida, will close on May 24.

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This closure comes after 17 Florida Red Lobster locations shut down in 2024.

Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun stated that the chain needed to downsize and reassess its restaurant roster.

The Florida location first opened in 1970, offering dishes like Shrimp Creole en Casserole for $1.95.

Despite filing for bankruptcy in 2024, Red Lobster has since revamped its menu and brought back popular promotions like Endless Shrimp.

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