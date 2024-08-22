Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and into the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another stormy day on Thursday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will have a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday morning before increasing in the afternoon.
Central Florida will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms Thursday afternoon.
Watch: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford
Some of the afternoon storm activity could be strong, with areas seeing a couple of inches of rain.
The extra rain and storms will help to keep our area slightly cooler.
Read: PSL time: Starbucks announces when pumpkin products return
We will see highs in the low-to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.
This summer storm pattern rolls on into the weekend.
Read: Cyber experts say ‘system overload’ caused Florida election websites outage
Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group