News

Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and into the weekend in Central Florida

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Rain and storm chances increase Thursday and into the weekend in Central Florida Central Florida will have another stormy day on Thursday. (WFTV)

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another stormy day on Thursday.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will have a slight chance of showers and storms Thursday morning before increasing in the afternoon.

Central Florida will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms Thursday afternoon.

Watch: Waterspout forms over Lake Jesup near Sanford

Some of the afternoon storm activity could be strong, with areas seeing a couple of inches of rain.

The extra rain and storms will help to keep our area slightly cooler.

Read: PSL time: Starbucks announces when pumpkin products return

We will see highs in the low-to mid-80s Thursday afternoon.

This summer storm pattern rolls on into the weekend.

Read: Cyber experts say ‘system overload’ caused Florida election websites outage

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!