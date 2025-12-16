Progress Made on Gatelink Project at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction crews at Orlando International Airport have completed the removal of three of the nine existing trams, marking a significant step forward in their “Gatelink Project.”

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) approved funding for the project in October 2023. The 250-million-dollar initiative, headed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc., will include "new vehicles and upgraded traction systems, ... expanded capability to serve growing passenger demand, modern controls and operating systems [to] improve safety for travelers, [and] energy-efficient technology [that] reduces environmental impact."

It is all part of MCO’s goal to not only “enhance the overall airport experience,” but to “position Orlando International Airport as a leader in airport infrastructure development.”

Work on the trams is scheduled to take place through the fall of 2027. When completed, passengers can expect significant upgrades to the Gate Link system connecting the North Terminal Complex (Terminals A and B) and Gates 70 through 129.

MCO assures travelers that interruptions will be minimal, and that the airport will offer additional guest service experiences and clear signage to assist airport visitors.

