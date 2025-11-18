Orlando International Airport begins work on the $253 million gate link replacement project

Orlando, Fla. — The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (G.O.A.A.) have launched the Gate Link Replacement Project, a $253 million investment.

Set to fulfil promises of a smoother, faster, & more reliable journey from the security checkpoints to the airside.

The upcoming project is replacing MCO’s aging Gate Link system with state-of-the-art technology. Also, new tram vehicles designed to meet the demands of tomorrow’s travelers.

The new Gate Link vehicles are Mitsubishi brand, similar in style to those placed into operation at MCO in 2017 during the Gate Link Replacement Project for Gates 1-59, serving Airsides 1 and 3.

The overhaul, to be done in phases, will introduce four brand-new Gate Link vehicles connecting passengers between Terminals A & B to Gates 70-129 on Airside 2, and Airside 4.

The Gate Link Replacement Project is a coordinated, phased, upgrade to the Gate Link system connecting the North Terminal Complex (Terminals A and B) and Gates 70-129. Which includes Airside 2 & Airside 4, work is scheduled to take place from December 2025 through Fall 2027.

To help ensure a seamless journey for passengers during the project, MCO will have additional guest service ambassadors, clear wayfinding signage, and continuous customer support.

The $253 million Gate Link Replacement Project is part of GOAA’s broader 2025-2030 Capital Improvement Program. That represents $5.9 billion in investments to modernize and expand MCO’s facilities.

For more information, please contact the Office of Public Affairs at the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority at 407-825-2055 or email us at: MCOPIO@goaa.org for further assistance.

