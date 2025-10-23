October 25, 2025, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Orlando, Fla. — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a biannual event to help safely, and anonymously, dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs. The Drug Enforcement Agency (D.E.A.) started their event on Sept. 25, 2010.

In addition to public safety, the program also addresses environmental concerns by preventing improper disposal methods, such as flushing drugs down toilets, which can potentially contaminate water sources.

No personal information will be collected, and participation is free and anonymous. All events are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

To find a complete list of collection site(s) near you on, Oct. 25, visit the DEA’s website at DEATakeBack.com.

Here are some Central Florida collection sites who are holding events on Oct. 25, 2025.

Seminole County, Heathrow: Hosted at the DEA Office, 300 International Pkwy # 424.

Oviedo : Oviedo Police Department, at the Oviedo Medical Center, 8300 Red Bug Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765.

Longwood : Longwood Police Department Lobby at, 235 W Church Ave, Longwood, FL 32750.

Altamonte Springs: Altamonte Springs Cop Center at, 451 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

Orange County, Winter Garden: Hosted by the Winter Garden Police Department, at 251 W. Plant St .

Orange County Sheriffs office, at the sector II station, 11000 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825.



Hosted by the Casselberry Police Department at 115 Wilshire Blvd, Fern Park, FL 32730.



Hosted by the Orlando Police Department and UCF Lake Nona Hospital. Their drop-off is a drive-thru event, at the main hospital entrance, located at 6700 Lake Nona Blvd .

Maitland: Hosted by the Maitland Police Department at two locations:

1837 Fennell St.



110 N. Maitland Ave.

Volusia County, Melbourne: Hosted by the Melbourne Police Department at 250 W. NASA Blvd .

Lake County, Tavares: Hosted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at the Training Center, 4215 County Rd 561.

Sumter County, Wildwood: Hosted by the Wildwood Police Department at 8942 N. US 301 .

According to the DEA, these are currently the banned items: “ Do not bring any liquids, syringes, sharps, or illicit substances .”

These are the DEA’s permitted items:

“ Prescription drugs, Unused or expired tablets, capsules, and over-the-counter medications are generally accepted .”

For those unable to participate on this specific date, many pharmacies, hospitals, & police stations across Florida have year-round medication disposal drop-off locations.

