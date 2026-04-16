Powerlines down after truck crashes into power pole in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers said a crash in Orlando has a roadway closed due to powerlines being down.

The crash happened around 8:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Kirkman Road near SR-408.

Investigators said a driver in a Toyota Tundra pickup ran off the roadway and collided with a wooden pole.

The crash caused major damage and left live powerlines down in the roadway.

All southbound lanes of Kirkman Road are shut down in the area are crew work to repair the damage.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

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