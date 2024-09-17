Local

Pom Pom’s in Orlando’s Milk District to close after almost 20 years in business

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Pom Pom's Teahouse & Sandwicheria announced Monday that it will close after almost 20 years in business in Orlando's Milk District.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Pom Pom’s Teahouse and Sandwicheria announced Monday that it will close after almost 20 years in business in Orlando’s Milk District.

The restaurant -- which is known for its eclectic mix of sandwiches and loose-leaf teas -- opened at North Bumby Avenue and Killgore Street in 2005.

Owner Pom Moongauklang announced on Instagram that the restaurant will permanently close Oct. 4.

“No roller coaster in the world has as much ups, downs, excitement and pivots as having a small business,” she wrote. “I will no longer continue my beloved Pom Pom’s concept. I need to focus on the many opportunities that I am so grateful for.”

Moongauklang said that she has created multiple concepts in Orlando’s culinary scene, including Tako Cheena, Mr. Sisters’ menu and pop-ups at Finnhenry’s Public House and Savoy Orlando.

“You’ve been with me throughout this journey, and I appreciate your love and support,” she wrote. “Now, I’m returning to my roots of innovation and consultation and moving into the next phase of my career.”

She said that she will soon announce her next concept, which will open soon.

See a map of the restaurant below:

