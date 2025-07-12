Police searching for man in attempted child abduction in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is in search of a male suspect wanted for attempted child abduction and indecent exposure.

DBPD is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and locate the suspect.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact them immediately.

DBPD has warned the public not to approach the individual if spotted, but instead to contact them.

