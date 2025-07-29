Local

Police officer sues gunmaker Sig Sauer after pistol allegedly fired without trigger pull

By Laurel Lee
SIG Sauer P320 FILE (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Sig Sauer is facing scrutiny over the safety of their P320 handgun.

Houston police officer Richard Fernandez experienced an incident where his Sig Sauer P320 handgun discharged without him touching the trigger, causing injury and ongoing health issues.

Fernandez is suing Sig Sauer, with his attorney emphasizing the company’s knowledge of issues with the gun and the need for accountability to prevent future incidents.

READ: Air Force command pauses M18 pistol use after airman’s death at Wyoming base

The FBI has raised concerns about the firearm, and a recent YouTube video demonstrated the potential for the gun to fire when the slide is manipulated without pulling the trigger.

This adds to a pattern of issues with the P320, prompting questions about Sig Sauer’s response to the safety concerns and the reliability of their products.

Sig Sauer refutes claims of the P320 discharging without a trigger pull, citing extensive testing by various entities and dismissing misinformation, saying it’s causing confusion amongst customers.

READ: Florida gun age proposal quashed following FSU mass shooting

Despite Sig Sauer’s claims, recent reports indicate that the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command has halted the use of a military version of the P320 after a fatal incident.

The company’s handling of the situation has raised doubts among consumers, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in addressing firearm safety issues.

