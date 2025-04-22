Florida gun age proposal quashed following FSU mass shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Days after the deadly mass shooting at Florida State University, the state Senate will not move forward with legislation to allow people under the age of 21 to buy rifles and other long guns.

Last month, the Florida House approved the repealing of a law that prevents 18-20-year-olds from buying guns for several weeks.

Senate President Ben Albritton had been noncommittal about whether a vote on the measure would be taken in the upper chamber.

Now lawmakers will not vote after a gunman killed two people on campus and inured six others on Thursday.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, was hopeful that the Senate would not advance the bill. She says more gun control is needed now, not less.

“I’m sensitive to not politicizing this issue, but year after year, Democrats in our caucus file good, common sense gun laws, reforms that would help to make our communities safer, and unfortunately the Republican majority refuses to even give them a hearing,” Driskell said.

Other gun legislation that would have allowed students to carry concealed firearms on college campuses died last month after it was not approved by the Senate criminal justice committee. A House version of that bill was never heard in committee.

