COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation Sunday morning, May 11, 2025.

CPD was called to investigate an incident that occurred on 900 Friday Road just after 11 a.m.

Police were told that a person was being attacked.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

