Plant City man arrested for threats to kill President Trump

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, a Central Florida man was arrested back on April 2nd for threatening to kill President Trump.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Nick Guadalupe Cruz-Lopez of Plant City was arrested after posting an image on his Instagram account where he threatened to kill the President, according to the release out of the office of United States Attorney Gregory Kehoe of the Middle District of Florida.

Cruz-Lopez Trump Plant City Nick Guadalupe Cruz-Lopez (20) of Plant City was arrested for making a threat to kill President Trump on April 2, 2026 (USA v. Guadalupe Cruz Lopez)

In the post, the 20-year-old posted an image of an AR-15 style rifle with the words, “MAGA Otw [On The Way] to kill trump”. Cruz-Lopez was located by federal agents that same day.

READ: Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for attempted assassination of then-candidate Donald Trump

Cruz-Lopez faces a charge of making a threat to kill the President of the United States, which if convicted faces a maximum of five years in federal prison. The case has been investigated by the United States Secret Service.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group