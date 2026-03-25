Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando Opens New Shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — As you’ve heard us discuss on Wags and Whiskers, after years of preparation and fundraising; the new 25,000-square-foot Pet Alliance facility is finally opening.

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The new location has state of the art medical and dental facilities. Interim Executive Director - Lindsay Framstead says they will be able to meet the needs of animals in a way they couldn’t before at their shelter.

READ: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando looks to the future following devastating fire.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday and is open to the public. Ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 10 a.m., followed by a public “pawty” at noon packed with food trucks, a live DJ, and lots of lovable dogs and cats ready to charm their way into new homes.

📍 4311 S. John Young Parkway

🕛 Adoptions run daily from 12–6 p.m.

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