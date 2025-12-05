Local

Florida’s Turnpike reopens after multi-vehicle crash

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Part of Florida’s Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike early Friday. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck shut down a section of Florida’s Turnpike early Friday.

The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the turnpike near Interstate 4.

All southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike were shut down in the area, with several Florida Highway Patrol cruisers at the scene.

The roadway reopened around 6 a.m.

The crash is still under investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!