Palm Coast teen and grandmother arrested after park dispute escalates

PALM COAST, Fla. — A teenager from Palm Coast and her grandmother were taken into custody after an investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The dispute involved threats, theft, and a confrontation at Ralph Carter Park.

Investigators stated that the conflict started as a persistent disagreement between two juveniles over a planned fight. Authorities reported that the dispute persisted through phone calls and social media messages, during which the teen allegedly issued threats to two victims and repeatedly insisted on a fight.

On May 25, five juveniles went to Ralph Carter Park while the dispute was ongoing. Detectives said a group of adults and juveniles later arrived at the park, including one person with a pit bull.

As the group approached, the juveniles ran into a restroom and locked the door. Investigators allege the grandmother moved toward the restroom with the dog, while the teen kicked the door multiple times, preventing the victims from leaving for minutes.

While the victims remained inside, authorities said the teen took a cellphone, clothing, and other belongings left behind near a picnic table. Detectives later determined the items had been discarded in a retention pond.

The teenager was arrested on charges of grand theft and two counts of written threats to kill. The grandmother, 64-year-old Allyson Pease-Frankel, was arrested on a charge of false imprisonment.

Pease-Frankel was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond. The teen was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

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