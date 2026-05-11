Palm Bay schools under heightened security after suspicious email threat

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an emailed threat targeting Palm Bay schools.
Authorities believe the threat is a “swatting” attempt, which is a false report designed to provoke an emergency response.
In response, law enforcement has increased police patrols in the affected areas.
The heightened law enforcement presence is a precautionary measure taken out of an abundance of caution.
Brevard Public Schools said it is working closely with law enforcement regarding this incident.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the emailed threat.
Law enforcement will maintain an increased patrol presence in the area while the investigation remains underway.
Brevard Public Schools stated that the safety of its staff and students remains its top priority throughout this process.
Increased police patrols will remain in effect while the investigation progresses.
The main public schools in Palm Bay include:
Palm Bay Elementary
Port Malabar Elementary School
Riviera Elementary School
Jupiter Elementary
Discovery Elementary School
Christa McAuliffe Elementary School
Columbia Elementary School
John F. Turner Sr. Elementary School
Lockmar Elementary School
Sunrise Elementary School
Westside Elementary School
Middle School
Southwest Middle School
High Schools
Bayside High School
Palm Bay High School
Heritage High School
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