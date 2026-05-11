Palm Bay schools under heightened security after suspicious email threat

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an emailed threat targeting Palm Bay schools.

Authorities believe the threat is a “swatting” attempt, which is a false report designed to provoke an emergency response.

In response, law enforcement has increased police patrols in the affected areas.

The heightened law enforcement presence is a precautionary measure taken out of an abundance of caution.

Brevard Public Schools said it is working closely with law enforcement regarding this incident.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into the emailed threat.

Law enforcement will maintain an increased patrol presence in the area while the investigation remains underway.

Brevard Public Schools stated that the safety of its staff and students remains its top priority throughout this process.

Increased police patrols will remain in effect while the investigation progresses.

The main public schools in Palm Bay include:

Palm Bay Elementary

Port Malabar Elementary School

Riviera Elementary School

Jupiter Elementary

Discovery Elementary School

Christa McAuliffe Elementary School

Columbia Elementary School

John F. Turner Sr. Elementary School

Lockmar Elementary School

Sunrise Elementary School

Westside Elementary School

Middle School

Southwest Middle School

High Schools

Bayside High School

Palm Bay High School

Heritage High School

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group