Pain at the pump: Florida lawmakers float pausing state gas tax

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Orange County are once again feeling the squeeze at the pump with some gas prices topping $4.50 a gallon this week. Now, lawmakers in Tallahassee are floating the idea of suspending Florida’s gas tax, while similar discussions continue at the federal level.

President Donald Trump has said he would support pausing the federal gas tax. For drivers filling up in Orlando, many say the politics can take a back seat.

According to AAA, Orange County’s average gas price is around $4.29 a gallon. At that price, filling up a Ford SUV costs close to $70. A suspension of Florida’s gas tax would save drivers about $4 per tank. If the federal gas tax were also suspended, drivers could save nearly another $3, bringing total savings to about $7 per fill-up.

Sean Snaith, an economist, said a gas tax holiday may offer temporary relief, but not a long-term solution.

“I think it’s a Band-Aid,” Snaith said. “It’s not a cure to the struggles that many Floridian and U.S. households are facing.”

Florida lawmakers pushing the idea say even small savings matter right now.

“We have heard that people are going to be reluctant and unable to travel here in the state of Florida because of the cost of gasoline,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman.

Channel 9 asked Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office whether he would support a pause on the state gas tax. His office has not yet responded. However, in March, DeSantis said he was not sold on the idea.

“If you are paying $4, that’s what people notice,” DeSantis said. “When we did it in the past, I don’t think the consumer really felt relief.”

Any suspension of the state gas tax would need approval from the Florida Legislature. It remains unclear whether Republican lawmakers will include the proposal in a broader tax relief package and whether DeSantis would sign it.

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