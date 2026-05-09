Overnight chase ends in deadly deputy-involved shooting at Walmart store in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A deadly deputy-involved shooting happened overnight in DeLand.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said a driver was fatally shot by a deputy early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Woodland Boulevard in DeLand.

The shooting occurred as deputies approached the vehicle, which had been involved in a pursuit that began Friday night.

Deputies said the incident started Friday night when DeLand police attempted to stop a reckless driver.

The driver reportedly nearly struck a pedestrian in downtown DeLand before fleeing, driving without headlights and running red lights.

The vehicle then fled west on SR 44, continuing to evade responding law enforcement officers, according to a report.

The suspect vehicle was located around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

As deputies approached the car, the driver accelerated and attempted to flee again.

One deputy fired a shot through the windshield, striking the driver.

The vehicle then traveled a short distance across the parking lot before crashing.

The driver was transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The shopping center parking lot is currently closed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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