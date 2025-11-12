Over 2,500 items donated to JoJo For Jamaica supply drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, 9 Family Connection teamed up with Central Florida radio personality JoJo O’Neal for a supply drive to support Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa.

By the end of the day, more than 250 people donated over 2,500 items. The donations filled a sprinter van, large box truck, with more.

O’Neal was stranded on the island during the hurricane and witnessed the devastation firsthand.

She faced the cold at Caribbean Sunshine Bakery on West Colonial Drive to collect donations to send back to the island through Free Spirit Outreach.

To make a monetary donation, click here.

