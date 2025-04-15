Oveido County police officer killed in Lake Nona area crash

OVEIDO, Fla. — An Oveido County police department officer was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Lake Nona area on Friday, according to a statement from the city of Oveido.

Officials confirmed that the 36-year-old patrol officer Jimmy Serrano-Torres III, died of his injuries at the scene, and that both the cause of the crash and whether Serrano-Torres was on duty at the time are unknown.

“Our department is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Officer Serrano,” said Police Chief Dale Coleman in a statement. “[Serrano-Torres] was not only an outstanding officer, but also a bright light in our community. Always professional and courteous, he earned the respect of his fellow officers and the citizens he served. He will be deeply missed.”

Serrano-Torres had been with the police department since August 2021. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 17 at the Newcomer Funeral Home. OPD says that “space is limited, but the public is welcome.”

An investigation into the crash is currently underway.

