The Orlando Sports Foundation continue their work towards a Cure and highlighting local athletes

ORLANDO, Fla — The fight against cancer is an ongoing one. Nearly every family has a story or has been touched by someone they know who has gone through that battle. But through that darkness, there can be celebration and that’s something the Orlando Sports Foundation has strived towards.

For the third year now, the Orlando Sports Foundation will be holding the Cure All-Stars Softball Game brought to you by Fresh From Florida. This is the same group that puts on the annual Cure Bowl, this last season held at Camping World Stadium, and now heading into its 11th season.

The Cure All-Star Game represents a way for Central Florida high-school senior athletes to showcase their talents and to be recognized for their hard work both on the field and in the classroom. But it’s certainly bigger than that.

I had the chance to speak with head coach for the Seminole county All-Star team and varsity head coach at Lake Brantley High School Jacob Stanley, and the connection he has to this game is more than just the softball. It’s the connection to his players.

“What the Orlando Sports Foundation, specifically the Cure All-Star game is unbelievable,” Stanley says, “Finding a way to take team sports and to take these kids that are all the best at the sport that they play ... and also transition into a night that’s about raising awareness and fighting against this terrible disease.”

Coach Stanley mentioned having many players throughout his time coaching who have had family members who have had to battle cancer, but he made special mention of a player from last season’s game.

“Last year, a player of mine whose mother spoke [at the game] ... their father unfortunately lost his battle to cancer,” Stanley describes, “so to be able to have her on the roster last year and have her compete in the game, have her family speak at the game. It kinda makes you take a step back for a second and realize ... while we are here to compete ... we’re also here to raise awareness for families like that.”

Since their founding, the Orlando Sports Foundation has raised over $4.35 million and have donated directly to the UCF College of Medicine and Dr. Annette Khaled “The Cancer Assassin”. Through events like the StaffDNA Cure Bowl and other high school all-star events like the 3rd annual Cure All-Star Softball Game, OSF continue to push their mission to bring teams together to find a cure for cancer.

The Cure All-Star Softball Game presented by Fresh From Florida takes place June 2nd starting at 5:30 pm at Merrill Park in Altamonte Springs. To purchase tickets, click here.

