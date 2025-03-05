Orlando police officer arrested on fraud charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer has been arrested on allegations of a fraud scheme.

Officer Oscar Polanco faces charges of fraud and grand theft related to money earned through extra-duty assignments that he allegedly never performed.

The case report states that between May 17, 2024 and July 21, 2024, Polanco claimed to have worked 40 extra-duty jobs earning $14,853.17. Investigators say evidence suggests he did not do those assignments.

According to the report, records and audits showed that he failed to check in and out at police headquarters for 38 of those jobs, did not log into his police computer for any of the jobs, and never activated his radio or assigned body camera during any of the shifts.

The report states: “In conclusion, the evidence presented demonstrates that Oscar Polanco engaged in a deliberate scheme to defraud vendors by claiming payment for extra-duty assignments that he did not perform. Polanco exploited the nature of these unsupervised assignments, using the RollKall application to falsely record his presence. By circumventing OPD communication protocols and neglecting to activate his radio, he further obscured his actions and avoided detection.”

The police report states officers may work extra-duty employment as long as they follow specific policies the officer must sign ahead of such jobs. Extra-duty coordinators must track the location, times and pay rates of these jobs.

Polanco is the second Orlando police officer arrested within the last few months. Mathew Fleury, who is now retired from the department, was charged on allegations that he did not show up for shifts he claimed to have worked.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group