Orlando police investigate shooting in Washington Shores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday along Columbia Street, just west of Goldwyn Avenue.

Investigators told Ch. 9 early Monday that Crime Scene Investigators were waiting for daylight, hoping to get a better look at possible evidence.

Orlando shooting investigation Police are investigating a shooting in Orlando's Washington Shores neighborhood (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 saw a medical examiner’s van nearby around 4:30 a.m.

Orlando Police Department said it plans to release more details about this shooting later Monday morning.

