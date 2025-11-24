Local

Orlando police investigate shooting in Washington Shores

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Orlando police investigate shooting in Washington Shores It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday along Columbia Street. (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in Orlando’s Washington Shores neighborhood.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday along Columbia Street, just west of Goldwyn Avenue.

Investigators told Ch. 9 early Monday that Crime Scene Investigators were waiting for daylight, hoping to get a better look at possible evidence.

Channel 9 saw a medical examiner’s van nearby around 4:30 a.m.

Orlando Police Department said it plans to release more details about this shooting later Monday morning.

