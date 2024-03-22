Orlando International Airport (MCO) wins Routes Americas top award at annual meeting

Bogota, Colombia — At Routes Americas annual meeting, Orlando International Airport (MCO) was presented with the top award for airports with over 20 million annual passengers.

MCO won based off it’s air service development and increase in air traffic which jumped to over 58 million passengers. MCO’s capacity increased by 15% to almost 69 million vacant seats.

Other notable MCO highlights included the implementation of Avianca’s Orlando to Quito flights, which helped the airport increase its route map to 50 international destinations.

“This prestigious recognition by Routes Americas, a global organization that sets the benchmarks for air service development, is a strong testament to our work here at Orlando International Airport,” said Kevin J. Thibault, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We are inspired by this award and will continue to push boundaries through innovative technology, partnerships, and services to enhance our operations and the customer journey.”

Routes Americas 2024 meeting gives exclusive insight into where people fly and why. It also provides opportunity to discuss new air travel market opportunities.

Left to Right: Juliana Pena, GOAA Assistant VP Air Service Development, Vicki Jaramillo, GOAA Chief Development Officer Marketing, Routes representative and Darren L'Appanna, GOAA Manager of Air Service Development

