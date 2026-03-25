Orange County School District to adopt AI policy; parents weigh in

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County School Board members are receiving feedback from parents over whether AI tools should be integrated into their lesson plans.

“Pretty much, it will tell them everything without doing anything, without thinking,” said Ricardo Ardon,” parent of a Boone High School student. “I don’t think it’s good for the kids. “

That apprehension is shared by some school board members who are concerned that students will use that technology to cheat.

“Say a child has to do an essay for fifth grade and they can speak to the AI and say ‘write me an essay for fifth grade,’’ said Vicki-Elaine Felder, OCPS Board Member.

The district sent out a survey to parents asking their opinions on the sometimes-controversial technology. Several of the parents said in the survey they already used AI at home and saw the benefits from an educational standpoint. Others raised concerns about privacy issues and ethical issues on its use.

“To be able to use AI effectively, you’ve got to be to be able to think critically,” said Angie Gallos, OCPS Board Member.

The district plans to adopt its AI policy in the fall.

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