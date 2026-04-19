Downtown Winter Park road closures for exotic car event

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The City of Winter Park informs guests and residents that road closures will occur during the Festivals of Speed on Sunday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivals of Speed is a motorsports event where you can see the world’s most exotic cars and luxury brands displayed along Park Ave in downtown Winter Park.

On that day, several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

- Garfield Avenue- Park Avenue (from Canton to Lyman avenues)

- Lincoln (from South Park Avenue to Center Street)

- Morse Boulevard (from New York Avenue to Center Street)

- East Welbourne Avenue (from South Park Avenue to Center Street)

- New England Avenue (from train tracks to Center Street)

Please note these closures before traveling through downtown Winter Park on April 19.

For more information about the Festivals of Speed.

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