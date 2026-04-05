Burn ban issued for Orange County areas due to drought

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials have issued a burn ban covering all unincorporated areas and municipalities served by Orange County Fire Rescue, such as Edgewood, Belle Isle, Oakland, and Eatonville.

Under the county’s Fire Prevention Ordinance, bans trigger when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reaches 500 or higher, indicating dry conditions. The order bans all outdoor burning without a permit, including campfires, bonfires, and fire pits, as well as yard waste and trash.

Outdoor grilling and authorized burns are still permitted. Violators may be fined, and the ban will only be lifted once the drought index remains below 500 for seven consecutive days.

Orange County Fire Rescue urges residents to reduce fire risk by clearing at least 30 feet of defensible space, removing dry debris, and preparing an emergency kit.

Residents are also reminded to use extreme care when grilling or discarding cigarettes and to report any signs of fire by calling 9-1-1. For the latest updates on drought conditions, fire danger, or road closures, residents can monitor local media or download the OCFL Alert app to receive real-time notifications.

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