Aquatica Orlando announces summer attractions, Memorial Day sale

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aquatica Orlando has announced its summer attractions just in time for the upcoming sunny season.

Some of the happenings are new ones, like the return of AquaGlow. This nighttime splash party will be on select nights through Sept. 27. It is a separately ticketed event.

The Ultimate Playdate is a kid-oriented playtime that includes exclusive access to Turi’s Kid Cove before the park opens. It will be on select days from June 2–July 28.

Besides Turi’s Kid Cove, other attractions include Roa’s Rapids and wave pools.

Aquatica Orlando is also offering a Memorial Day sale on tickets, fun cards and annual passes.

Visit the website for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group