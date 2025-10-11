Orange County teen killed classmate after school hallway bump, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Oak Ridge High School sophomore is facing a manslaughter charge after he allegedly killed a classmate during a fight, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

The Thursday shooting happened after school let out.

Mina said 15-year-old Jacori Redding bumped into 16-year-old Pinien Dalmacy in the school’s hallway and demanded an apology.

When Dalmacy did not oblige, the two agreed to a fight on the basketball courts near the school after class let out, Mina said.

He said Redding brought a gun to the fight and shot Dalmacy twice before running back into the high school with the gun in his backpack.

“I’m really angry that something as small as bumping into someone in the halls of a high school, something that we have all done has now turned into a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old,” Mina said. “This death could have been prevented.”

At his juvenile court hearing Friday, Redding sat nonchalant. He smiled as his family called out to him once he learned he would not be released pending his trial.

Mina said Redding was not new to the court system, having been arrested for grand theft auto. His case was still pending.

Little information was available about Dalmacy. A district spokesman said he joined Orange County Public Schools at the beginning of his freshman year, the previous school year.

Their classmates said it had been an emotional evening as they walked back into the building Friday morning, especially for those who had waited through the two-hour lockdown.

The district spokesman, after expressing condolences to Dalmacy’s family, said counseling was available to anyone at the school who sought it.

