Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisting in Sloth World animal welfare investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting with an ongoing animal welfare investigation into the deaths of 55 sloths connected to Sloth World Orlando, a case that has sparked growing concern across Central Florida.

On Wednesday, lawmakers demanded accountability in two separate press conferences and Channel 9 learned elected leaders believe the current laws could result in criminal prosecution.

The animal welfare investigation comes after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission previously said its investigation found no criminal wrongdoing.

According to documents obtained by Channel 9, FWC inspected Sloth World at least 5 times.

According to the agency, Sloth World had necessary exhibit and import permits, specifically, a blanket Class III Import Permit where permit holders are not required to notify the FWC on what they intend to import but are required to notify the FWC within 72 hours of importing species.

That permit also requires holders to maintain a current animal inventory for FWC inspection.

According to the agency, the first inspection on record happened in August of 2025.

That’s when FWC discovered 31 sloths died because the warehouse where they were being held was too cold and because of poor health conditions.

During that August inspection, Sloth World also received a verbal warning for cages that were too small, but according to the agency, “no citation or written warning was issued. Circumstances as discovered did not rise to the level of criminal intent and the owner had already installed numerous improvements to prevent this from reoccurring. Issues with zoonotic diseases were referred to the USDA.”

FWC records show there were four additional inspections at Sloth World in March of this year. No violations were found in any of those inspections.

According to those inspection reports, FWC noted a clean facility, and fresh food and water. Investigators said there were “no obvious signs of stress of illness,” in the sloths, though experts with The Sloth Institute disputed that statement Wednesday, stating those signs would be difficult for even sloth experts to observe and likely would not have been picked up on by the FWC.

The surviving 10 sloths from Sloth World Orlando are now receiving care at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

“It is unrealistic to believe that a veterinarian and laypeople who are not experienced or trained in caring for exotic animals could be prepared to properly manage the health of an animal like a sloth. It should not be legal for them to be privately owned and we hope to see that change,” said Richard Glover, the CEO of the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens.

On Wednesday, lawmakers demanded accountability for the 55 sloths who died. Channel 9 asked lawmakers about the potential path to accountability, whether laws exist to bring criminal charges and whether new laws were needed.

Representative Anna Eskamani and Congressman Maxwell Frost told Channel 9 they believed there were multiple paths in the current statute to bring forward criminal charges.

“I feel confident that there are going to be paths in current statute,” said Eskamani, “When we look at current law, I’m very hopeful we can find traces of willful animal abuse under the current statute and I’m also very curious about other civil matters like fraud. No stone should be ignored.”

Congressman Maxwell Frost pointed out the investigation itself could spark the necessary conversations for reform through legislation.

“We of course hope there’s accountability. In the case it’s not as severe as it should be, or there’s not, the investigation itself sets up these agencies to help us figure out what laws are existing and what they need,” said Frost.

Eskamani added she has spoken to other law makers in Tallahassee and said there was bipartisan support for policy change in the next legislative session. She said she would also be pursuing rulemaking changes with the FWC to try and prevent this situation in the future.

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