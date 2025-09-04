Orange County to Host Public Hearing on 2025-26 Budget Proposals

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Commission will be hosting a public hearing concerning the FY 2025-26 budget proposal this evening. The new budget, which totals almost $8.5 billion after a $200 million cut, could affect residents.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The meeting will take place at 5:00 P.M. in the BCC Chambers at the Orange County Administration Center.

According to the Commission’s press release, the proposed budget “reflects [the County’s] collective vision of Building Better Through Efficiency” and aligns with their commitment to “maintaining Orange County’s fiscal strength.”

Highlights of the budget proposal include the projected Tourist Development Tax collections, “which are anticipated to exceed $360 million for FY 2026.” This is a direct result of the record tourism tax collections the County has seen in 2025, thanks to massive theme park openings such as Epic Universe.

READ: Epic Universe projected to bring $2 billion boost to Central Florida economy

The budget also sees a commitment of over $35 million to Orange County’s “vibrant arts, culture, and recreational landscape.” These investments will help bolster the County’s already-bustling arts scene by “sustaining annual festivals, exhibitions, educational programs, and public arts projects.”

In terms of public safety, $423 million has been allocated to the Sheriff’s Office, $435 million to Fire Rescue (with an added 36 employment opportunities, and a brand-new $52 million training center for firefighters), and $218 million to the Corrections Department. Says the County: “It is crucial to allocate sufficient funding for public safety operations in order to ... [ensure] a safe environment for both residents and visitors.”

Additional budgetary proposals include a $17.7 million investment into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to continue Orange County’s commitment to affordable housing, $56 million to a “multifaceted strategy” targeted at increasing behavioral health service access and alleviating homelessness, and $100 million to the Accelerated Transportation Safety Program as to “[implement] advanced safety features that protect all roadway users.” An additional $100 million will be given to the Green PLACE Program, dedicated to preserving and protecting natural resources and promoting energy efficiency.

“The proposed $8.3 billion fiscal year 2025-26 budget is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the principles of good governance, pioneering innovation, and disciplined fiscal efficiency,” the County writes. “In summary, we remain deeply dedicated to enhancing public safety, expanding affordable housing opportunities, advancing comprehensive transportation infrastructure, safeguarding environmental sustainability, fostering economic vitality, and nurturing community well-being.”

For those who cannot attend the meeting, Orange TV will be broadcasting a livestream on multiple social media platforms. It can also be streamed live at ocfl.net/otvlive.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group